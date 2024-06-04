Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIRK. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of BIRK opened at $58.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. Birkenstock has a twelve month low of $35.83 and a twelve month high of $58.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $522.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Birkenstock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in Birkenstock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Birkenstock

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.