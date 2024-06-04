Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) Short Interest Update

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on BH shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet raised Biglari from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Biglari

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Sardar Biglari purchased 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $223.22 per share, for a total transaction of $899,576.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,100,155.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,876 shares of company stock worth $2,085,388. Corporate insiders own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biglari by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biglari by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Biglari by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BH traded down $2.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,589. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $79.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $89.45 million for the quarter.

Biglari Company Profile

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

