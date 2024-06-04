BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average is $60.37. BHP Group has a one year low of $54.28 and a one year high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,837,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,389,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $299,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,940 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,902,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,359,518,000 after acquiring an additional 589,317 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 6,529.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 464,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,749,000 after acquiring an additional 457,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 942,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,348,000 after acquiring an additional 420,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

