Benchmark Reiterates Buy Rating for FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered FTAI Aviation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.59.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. FTAI Aviation has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.84 and a 200 day moving average of $59.10.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. FTAI Aviation’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTAI Aviation

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTAI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile



FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Further Reading

