Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 322 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VGT traded up $2.28 on Monday, hitting $536.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $518.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $501.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $397.76 and a 12 month high of $551.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

