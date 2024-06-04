Belpointe Asset Management LLC Invests $6.26 Million in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,261,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up 0.5% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Belpointe Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,003,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 214.3% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 3,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,838,000 after buying an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 3,234.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 187,321 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,834,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 149.9% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 28,186 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:XRT traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.54. The stock had a trading volume of 9,922,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,842. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $57.48 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a market cap of $663.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

