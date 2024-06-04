Belpointe Asset Management LLC Buys 23,216 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 752.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.33. 9,480,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,600,865. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

