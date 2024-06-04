Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 441.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,351 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,792 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 393,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,592,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $636,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 142,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,403,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,304,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,265. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

