Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,507 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 287.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 68,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Planning LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 57,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $541.58. 1,132,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.94. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.