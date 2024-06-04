BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Up 3.3%

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $151.00 and last traded at $151.00. 13,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 237,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $146.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on BGNE. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on BeiGene from $196.00 to $161.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BeiGene from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of BeiGene from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $179.30 to $164.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.93.
BeiGene Stock Up 5.5 %
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity at BeiGene
In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 37,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $6,178,305.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,332 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,694.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter valued at $2,596,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BeiGene by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,862,000 after purchasing an additional 117,905 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,846,000. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 191,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,018,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 14.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,710,000 after buying an additional 9,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.
About BeiGene
BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.
