Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 526 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.38 on Monday, reaching $79.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,631,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,814,771. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $81.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.2992 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

