Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 210,457 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 463,969 shares.The stock last traded at $10.11 and had previously closed at $10.18.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $69.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.38 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 45.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.22%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

In related news, insider Michael Freno acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $267,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 71,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,240.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 1,692.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 266,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 252,079 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 20,479 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barings BDC by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 23,655 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Barings BDC by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,530,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares during the period. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

