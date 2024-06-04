Bard Associates Inc. Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

Bard Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Runway Growth Finance accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $3,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Runway Growth Finance by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $294,000. 64.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Runway Growth Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Runway Growth Finance Price Performance

Shares of RWAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.62.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $40.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.35 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO R David Spreng acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.88 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at $766,640.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Thomas B. Raterman acquired 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $237,540.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 179,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,393.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,640.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Runway Growth Finance Profile

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

Further Reading

