Bard Associates Inc. Cuts Stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,875 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Willdan Group makes up 1.2% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bard Associates Inc. owned 1.03% of Willdan Group worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,748,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,441,801.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 18,245 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $584,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,269,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 50,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,500.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,748,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,441,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,250 shares of company stock worth $7,225,787. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.9 %

WLDN stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.38. 9,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,599. The firm has a market cap of $433.67 million, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $34.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.11.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WLDN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.