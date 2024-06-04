Barclays Increases Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $27.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded Foot Locker from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Shares of NYSE:FL opened at $27.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.60.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,635 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,662 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,686 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

