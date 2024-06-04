Bank of America Boosts Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target to $62.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIRK. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Birkenstock from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Birkenstock from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Birkenstock from $56.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Birkenstock from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.26.

BIRK opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $58.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $522.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Birkenstock will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $1,886,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $27,152,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

