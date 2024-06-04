Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lowered its stake in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Axonics comprises approximately 1.4% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Axonics were worth $13,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Axonics by 253.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 47,585 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Axonics by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after buying an additional 50,464 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Axonics by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Axonics in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.30.

AXNX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.86. The stock had a trading volume of 329,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,547. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -208.94 and a beta of 0.90. Axonics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.70 and a 52-week high of $69.68.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $91.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axonics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of OAB, UR, and FI.

