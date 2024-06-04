Avalanche (AVAX) Market Capitalization Hits $13.84 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $35.20 or 0.00050305 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $13.84 billion and approximately $333.88 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00010355 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00017653 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,553,814 coins and its circulating supply is 393,207,444 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.