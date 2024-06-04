Avalanche (AVAX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $342.83 Million

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 4th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $14.02 billion and $342.83 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $35.65 or 0.00050643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00010490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00017353 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00006297 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,557,413 coins and its circulating supply is 393,211,043 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.