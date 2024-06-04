AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 418,558 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 328,750 shares.The stock last traded at $34.19 and had previously closed at $34.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. William Blair downgraded AssetMark Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.91 million. AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,140,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,778,000 after purchasing an additional 23,509 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,874,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after acquiring an additional 98,444 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 787,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 465,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 114,965 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management platform in the United States. It offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology solutions to the financial adviser channel.

