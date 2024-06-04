Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Lifted to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00.

ASAN has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Asana from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Get Asana alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42. Asana has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 38.55% and a negative return on equity of 77.48%. Equities research analysts expect that Asana will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 492,230 shares in the company, valued at $7,570,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,308,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 11,779 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $181,161.02. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 492,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,733 shares of company stock worth $788,886 over the last three months. 63.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the third quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,015.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at $184,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.