ArchPoint Investors Trims Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

ArchPoint Investors cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,720 shares during the period. ArchPoint Investors’ holdings in Mosaic were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Mosaic by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,083,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,431,000 after purchasing an additional 391,191 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3,212.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 240,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 232,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Oak Thistle LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,337,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.36.

NYSE MOS traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $29.87. 1,597,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,770,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.81. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

