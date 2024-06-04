Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Down 1.1%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $100.48 and last traded at $100.62. Approximately 174,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,751,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.12.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,057,001.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,689 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,617 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arch Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $1,030,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.4% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $528,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 114,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.