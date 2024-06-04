Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 65 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 661.5% during the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total transaction of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,930,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.71, for a total value of $2,330,039.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,782,397.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 151,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.55, for a total value of $68,335,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,930,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,413,260,885.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,977,908 shares of company stock worth $896,753,428 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $520.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

MA traded down $3.88 on Monday, hitting $443.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,072,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,393. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $459.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.31.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

