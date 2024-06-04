Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $1.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Applied DNA Sciences Stock Performance

Applied DNA Sciences stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556,640.00, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($5.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.60) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 222.33% and a negative return on equity of 306.32%. Research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied DNA Sciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 98,301 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Applied DNA Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

