APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELVFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,611,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ELV. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after purchasing an additional 129,364 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,362 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $542.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $524.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.10. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $550.34. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Elevance Health from $628.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $649.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

