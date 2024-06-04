APG Asset Management US Inc. Takes Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 427,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $67.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.88 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $5,063,437.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,608.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 720,829 shares of company stock valued at $62,782,587. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

