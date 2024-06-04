APG Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 68,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,804,000 after buying an additional 33,585 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Nasdaq by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 94,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 97,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter worth $871,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $64.25.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

