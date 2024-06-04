APG Asset Management US Inc. Invests $15.56 Million in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,967 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,562,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CI opened at $341.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $348.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $392.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total value of $833,900.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,699,629.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,366 shares of company stock worth $24,750,755. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

