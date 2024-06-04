ANZ Group Holdings Limited (AN3PK) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.40 on June 19th

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (ASX:AN3PK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.40 per share on Wednesday, June 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from ANZ Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.38.

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

