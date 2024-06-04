Anson Capital Inc. Invests $402,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIV. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 211.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BIV stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.78. 412,425 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,933. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.86. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

