Analyzing Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Rakuten Group and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rakuten Group -14.15% -25.73% -1.32% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Rakuten Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rakuten Group and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rakuten Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rakuten Group and Barratt Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rakuten Group $14.77 billion 0.78 -$2.41 billion ($1.00) -5.34 Barratt Developments $6.66 billion 0.95 $638.80 million N/A N/A

Barratt Developments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rakuten Group.

Dividends

Rakuten Group pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Barratt Developments pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rakuten Group pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Rakuten Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rakuten Group

Rakuten Group, Inc. provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites. It also offers messaging services and sells advertising; and manages professional sport teams. The FinTech segment offers financial services over the internet related to banking and securities, credit cards, life insurance, general insurance, electronic payment business, crypto asset (virtual currency) spot transaction, etc. The Mobile segment provides communication services and technology, electricity supply, and digital content site services. The company was formerly known as Rakuten, Inc. and changed its name to Rakuten Group, Inc. in April 2021. Rakuten Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Setagaya, Japan.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding business in the United Kingdom. The company acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. It is also involved in the commercial development business under the Wilson Bowden Developments brand name. The company offers its homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands. The company was incorporated in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

