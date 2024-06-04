Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on YMAB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 12th.

In related news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $95,563.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,024,853. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 31,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $378,647.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,545,285.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,722 shares of company stock worth $774,211 in the last three months. 21.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $12.07 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.06. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $529.67 million, a P/E ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 0.78.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Equities analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

