Analysts Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Target Price at $4.59

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.59.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on SunPower from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SunPower from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut SunPower from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on SunPower from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

SunPower Stock Down 3.0 %

Institutional Trading of SunPower

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.17 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 383.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $46,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production.

