Analysts Set HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) PT at $64.92

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $53.90 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that HF Sinclair will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at $7,933,869.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.37 per share, for a total transaction of $372,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,910,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,633,000 after buying an additional 696,031 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,345,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,027,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,666,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,322,000 after buying an additional 1,656,704 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Sinclair by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,455,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,908,000 after buying an additional 17,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

