Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMPE opened at $0.21 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $239,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

