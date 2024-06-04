AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AME stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.49. 85,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,578. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.89 and a 1-year high of $186.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.95. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total value of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,710,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares in the company, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,941 shares of company stock worth $6,992,804. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.64.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

