American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About American Superconductor

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMSC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 56,479 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in American Superconductor by 640,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Superconductor by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 873,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 323,472 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.