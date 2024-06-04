American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
American Superconductor Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.26 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. American Superconductor has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $21.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other American Superconductor news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,666,533.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 20,559 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $304,684.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,057,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,533.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $429,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 348,136 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About American Superconductor
American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Superconductor
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Smartsheet Stock is an Undervalued Gem of an Investment
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The Most Upgraded Stocks After the Q1 Earnings Season
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- What Is Risk Tolerance & Why Is It Important?
Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.