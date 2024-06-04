Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $77.18

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $77.18 and last traded at $77.35, with a volume of 16277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.479 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,254,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,264 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,629,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,153,000 after acquiring an additional 621,962 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,109,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after acquiring an additional 38,452 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,033,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,007,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,464,000 after acquiring an additional 94,856 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

