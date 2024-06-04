Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,142 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In related news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,844,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,332,797. The company has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.18. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $46.81.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

