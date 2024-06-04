Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s 10th Largest Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,996,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $281,344,000 after buying an additional 70,385 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 471,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,435,000 after purchasing an additional 26,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,519.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,190,652. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG traded up $0.46 on Monday, reaching $174.42. The company had a trading volume of 18,376,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,804,484. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.83 and a 1 year high of $179.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

