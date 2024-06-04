Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,430,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 33,870,000 shares. Currently, 30.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.7 days.
In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Franz B. Humer sold 11,200 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total value of $26,208.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,253 shares in the company, valued at $597,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,997.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,724,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,999,997.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 223,139.98% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).
