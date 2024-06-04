Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Carmignac Gestion

Carmignac Gestion lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,075,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,131,710 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Carmignac Gestion’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Carmignac Gestion’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 14,221,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,723,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.96.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

