Albion Technology & Gen VCT (AATG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 6th

Albion Technology & Gen VCT (LON:AATG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, April 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Stock Performance

AATG opened at GBX 69 ($0.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.18. Albion Technology & Gen VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 66.50 ($0.85) and a 12-month high of GBX 74.50 ($0.95). The firm has a market cap of £131.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,450.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albion Technology & Gen VCT news, insider Peter Moorhouse acquired 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £9,973.72 ($12,778.63). Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Albion Technology & Gen VCT Company Profile

Albion Technology & General VCT PLC is a venture Capital Trust specialize in early stage and growth stage investments.it prefer to invest in health tech, digital risk, Data and artificial intelligence, fintech and information technology related sector companies. It does not invest in companies that deal in property or shares and securities, banking and agriculture.

