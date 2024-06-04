Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a drop of 6.6% from the April 30th total of 6,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 11.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $214,642.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,259.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,251.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $214,642.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,785,259.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,889 shares of company stock valued at $445,716 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,590,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,469,000 after buying an additional 1,423,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $946,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $4,658,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,012,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,861,000 after purchasing an additional 388,381 shares during the period.

AGIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $7.49 on Monday, reaching $43.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,025,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $44.41.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,199.26% and a negative return on equity of 41.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

