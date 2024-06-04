Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC Sells 3,958 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDV. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 9,504 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

EDV traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 292,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,082. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.82.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.