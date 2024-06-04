Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 8.3% in May

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the April 30th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEIS. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,701,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 577,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,516,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1,005.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 346,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,707,000 after purchasing an additional 314,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 372,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,586,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.57. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52 week low of $81.86 and a 52 week high of $126.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.09). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 27th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

