Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.25.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.06. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.14.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%. Research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 30,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.