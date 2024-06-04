Accuvest Global Advisors Reduces Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accuvest Global Advisors cut its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 627.8% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3,233.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.99. 20,686,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,277,926. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

