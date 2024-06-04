abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. 310,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.14.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%.
Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.
