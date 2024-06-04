abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Short Interest Down 8.9% in May

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,900 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the April 30th total of 397,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AWP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.82. 310,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,363. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.76. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $4.14.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.57%.

Institutional Trading of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

About abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 163,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares during the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 17.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,913 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 111,451 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

